Abstract

In a recently published study, we showed that acute pulmonary emphysema (APE) was present in cases of death by incomplete hanging and absent in cases of complete hanging. This result suggested a possible role of the hanging position on the respiratory distress of these victims. To further investigate this hypothesis, in the present study, we compared cases of incomplete hanging with a small contact area between body and ground (group A) to cases of incomplete hanging with a large contact area (group B). As positive and negative control group, we investigated cases of freshwater drowning (group C) and acute external bleeding (group D) respectively. Pulmonary samples were histologically examined, and the mean alveolar area (MAA) for each group was measured by digital morphometric analysis. MAA was 23,485 μm(2) for group A and 31,426 μm(2) for group B (p < 0.05). MAA of group B was similar to MAA of positive control group (33,135 μm(2)) and MAA of group A was similar to MAA of negative control group (21,991 μm(2)). These results seem to confirm our hypothesis and suggest that the size of the contact area between body and ground influences the presence of APE. Furthermore, the present study showed that APE can be proposed as a vitality sign in incomplete hanging, but only in cases with a large contact area between body and ground.

