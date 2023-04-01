Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several studies investigated the role of inflammation in the etiopathogenesis of mood disorders. The aim of our cross-sectional study is evaluating baseline high-sensitivity C-reactive-protein (hsCRP) levels in a cohort of unipolar and bipolar depressive inpatients, in relation with psychopathological, temperamental and chronotype features.



METHODS: Among 313 screened inpatients, we retrospectively recruited 133 moderate-to-severe depressive patients who were assessed for hsCRP levels, chronotype with Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire (MEQ) and affective temperament with Temperament Evaluation of Memphis, Pisa, Paris and San Diego (TEMPS). LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional and retrospective design of the study, the small sample size, the exclusion of hypomanic, maniac and euthymic bipolar patients.



RESULTS: hsCRP levels were significantly higher among those with previous suicide attempt (p = 0.05), death (p = 0.018) and self-harm/self-injury thoughts (p = 0.011). Linear regression analyses, adjusted for all covariates, demonstrated that higher scores at the TEMPS-M depressive, while lower scores at the hyperthymic and irritable affective temperaments [F = 88.955, R(2) = 0.710, p < 0.001] and lower MEQ scores [F = 75.456, R(2) = 0.405, p < 0.001] statistically significantly predicted higher hsCRP.



CONCLUSION: Eveningness chronotype and a depressive affective temperament appeared to be associated with higher hsCRP levels during moderate-to-severe unipolar and bipolar depression. Further longitudinal and larger studies should better characterise patients with mood disorders by investigating the influence of chronotype and temperament.

Language: en