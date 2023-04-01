SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Orsolini L, Ricci L, Pompili S, Cicolini A, Volpe U. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; 332: 210-220.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2023.04.004

PMID

37054896

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several studies investigated the role of inflammation in the etiopathogenesis of mood disorders. The aim of our cross-sectional study is evaluating baseline high-sensitivity C-reactive-protein (hsCRP) levels in a cohort of unipolar and bipolar depressive inpatients, in relation with psychopathological, temperamental and chronotype features.

METHODS: Among 313 screened inpatients, we retrospectively recruited 133 moderate-to-severe depressive patients who were assessed for hsCRP levels, chronotype with Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire (MEQ) and affective temperament with Temperament Evaluation of Memphis, Pisa, Paris and San Diego (TEMPS). LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional and retrospective design of the study, the small sample size, the exclusion of hypomanic, maniac and euthymic bipolar patients.

RESULTS: hsCRP levels were significantly higher among those with previous suicide attempt (p = 0.05), death (p = 0.018) and self-harm/self-injury thoughts (p = 0.011). Linear regression analyses, adjusted for all covariates, demonstrated that higher scores at the TEMPS-M depressive, while lower scores at the hyperthymic and irritable affective temperaments [F = 88.955, R(2) = 0.710, p < 0.001] and lower MEQ scores [F = 75.456, R(2) = 0.405, p < 0.001] statistically significantly predicted higher hsCRP.

CONCLUSION: Eveningness chronotype and a depressive affective temperament appeared to be associated with higher hsCRP levels during moderate-to-severe unipolar and bipolar depression. Further longitudinal and larger studies should better characterise patients with mood disorders by investigating the influence of chronotype and temperament.


Language: en

Keywords

*Bipolar Disorder/psychology; Affective temperament; Bipolar depression; C-reactive protein; C-Reactive Protein; Chronotype; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depression; Humans; Personality Inventory; Retrospective Studies; Surveys and Questionnaires; Temperament; Unipolar depression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print