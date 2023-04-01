Abstract

Patients with first-episode psychosis (FEP) report deficits in social support (SS) and diminished and less satisfactory social networks than healthy controls (HC). These SS difficulties are linked with symptomatology. The study objectives were to: (a) compare perceived SS between patients with FEP and HC; (b) study sex differences regarding perceived SS in patients with FEP and HC; and (c) explore which sociodemographic, clinical and psychosocial variables are related to perceived SS in the onset of FEP. A total of 146 participants were included: 76 patients with FEP (24 females, 52 males) and 70 HC (20 females, 50 males). Perceived SS was assessed with the DUKE-UNK instrument, which is divided into two subscales: confidant support (CS) and affective support (AS). Significant differences regarding perceived SS were observed between the samples. No sex differences were found concerning perceived SS in each group. For the group with FEP, more years of education, less anxiety/depressive symptoms and better functioning were the most relevant variables for more overall perceived SS and perceived CS. Also, less suicidal risk was the only important indicator for more perceived AS. Interventions in perceived SS could contribute to a good evolution of FEP.

