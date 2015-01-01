Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Food insecurity is associated with an increased likelihood of poor mental health and suicidality. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the largest program addressing food insecurity in the US; under broad-based categorical eligibility (BBCE), states have the option to expand SNAP eligibility to a greater number of households by eliminating the asset test or increasing the income limit for eligibility.



OBJECTIVES: To examine the association of state elimination of the asset test and increases in the income limit for SNAP eligibility with rates of mental health and suicidality outcomes among adults. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This ecological cross-sectional study used 2014 to 2017 data on US adults from the National Vital Statistics System and 2015 to 2019 data on US adults from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) State-Level Small Area Estimates. Analyses were conducted between September and November 2022. EXPOSURES: State elimination of the asset test only and state adoption of both SNAP eligibility policies (ie, state elimination of the asset test and increases in the income limit) for 2014 to 2017 from the SNAP Policy Database. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Number of adults with a past-year major depressive disorder, mental illness, serious mental illness, or suicidal ideation and number of adults who died by suicide.



RESULTS: Analyses included 407 391 adult NSDUH participants and 173 085 adults who died by suicide. State elimination of the asset test only was associated with decreased rates of past-year major depressive episodes (rate ratio [RR], 0.92; 95% CI, 0.87-0.98) and mental illness (RR, 0.91; 95% CI, 0.87-0.97) among adults. State adoption of both SNAP eligibility policies (ie, state elimination of the asset test and increases in the income limit) was associated with decreased rates of past-year major depressive episodes (RR, 0.92; 95% CI, 0.86-0.99), mental illness (RR, 0.92; 95% CI, 0.87-0.98), serious mental illness (RR, 0.91; 95% CI, 0.84-0.99), and suicidal ideation (RR, 0.89; 95% CI, 0.82-0.96).



RESULTS suggested a decreased rate of suicide death (RR, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.84-1.02) in states with both policies compared with states with neither policy, although this result was not statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: State adoption of policies that expand SNAP eligibility may contribute to decreased rates of multiple mental health and suicidality outcomes at the population level.

Language: en