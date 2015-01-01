Abstract

Cyberbullying among children is increasing every year, leading to serious public health problems. Victims suffer serious aftereffects such as depression and suicidal ideation; therefore, early and appropriate psychological intervention and the role of schools are emphasized. This study investigated the effects of school sandplay group therapy (SSGT) on children affected by cyberbullying. This study was designed as a parallel-group non-randomized controlled trial. The study subjects were 139 elementary school students (mean age 11.35 years; standard deviation, 0.479; age range 12-13 years) residing in Cheonan City, Korea, who were assigned to the intervention and comparison groups. The intervention group received 10 sessions of therapy on a weekly basis, for 40 minutes per session. No therapy was administered in the control group. The effectiveness of the intervention was assessed using the Children Depression Inventory, Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire-Junior, and Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale. The assessment for the comparison group was performed concurrently with that of the intervention group. Data were analyzed using multivariate analysis of variance. In this study, the SSGT group showed a significant decrease in depression and suicidal ideation compared to the control group after sandplay group therapy (SGT), and a significant increase in self-esteem. It was confirmed that SSGT can mitigate the negative consequences of cyberbullying and strengthen protective factors. This suggests that the SSGT can be successfully used for crisis counseling.

