Guo Y, Jiang X, Jia L, Zhu Y, Han X, Wu Y, Liu W, Zhao W, Zhu H, Wang D, Tu Z, Zhou Y, Sun Q, Kong L, Wu F, Tang Y. Neuroimage (Amst) 2023; 38: e103403.

10.1016/j.nicl.2023.103403

37079937

PMC10148078

BACKGROUNDS: Suicidal ideation (SI) is one of the most serious consequences of major depressive disorder (MDD). Understanding the unique mechanism of MDD with SI (MDD + S) is crucial for treatment development. While abundant research has studied MDD, past studies have not reached a consensus on the mechanism of MDD + S. The study aimed to investigate the abnormalities of the gray matter volumes (GMVs) and plasma IL-6 level in MDD + S to further reveal the mechanism of MDD + S.

METHODS: We tested the plasma IL-6 level using Luminex multifactor assays and collected the Structural Magnetic Resonance Imaging (SMRI) data from 34 healthy controls (HCs), 36 MDD patients without SI (MDD - S) and 34 MDD + S patients. We performed a partial correlation between the GMVs of the brain regions with significant differences and plasma IL-6 level with age, sex, medication, scores of HAMD-17 and HAMA as the covariates.

RESULTS: Compared with HCs and MDD - S, MDD + S had significantly decreased GMVs in the left cerebellum Crus I/II and significantly increased plasma IL-6 level; compared with HCs, both the MDD + S and MDD - S had significantly decreased GMVs in right precentral and postcentral gyri. No significant correlation was found between the GMVs and the plasma IL-6 level in the MDD + S and MDD - S, respectively. While the GMVs of the right precentral and postcentral gyri negatively correlated with the level of IL-6 in the whole MDD (r = -0.28, P = 0.03). The GMVs of the left cerebellum Crus I/II (r = -0.47, P = 0.02), and the right precentral and postcentral gyri (r = -0.42, P = 0.04) negatively correlated with the level of IL-6 in HCs.

CONCLUSION: The altered GMVs and the plasma IL-6 level may provide a scientific basis to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms of MDD + S.


*Depressive Disorder, Major; *Gray Matter/pathology; Brain; Gray matter volumes; Humans; IL-6; Interleukin-6; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Major depressive disorder; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation

