Guo Y, Jiang X, Jia L, Zhu Y, Han X, Wu Y, Liu W, Zhao W, Zhu H, Wang D, Tu Z, Zhou Y, Sun Q, Kong L, Wu F, Tang Y. Neuroimage (Amst) 2023; 38: e103403.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37079937
BACKGROUNDS: Suicidal ideation (SI) is one of the most serious consequences of major depressive disorder (MDD). Understanding the unique mechanism of MDD with SI (MDD + S) is crucial for treatment development. While abundant research has studied MDD, past studies have not reached a consensus on the mechanism of MDD + S. The study aimed to investigate the abnormalities of the gray matter volumes (GMVs) and plasma IL-6 level in MDD + S to further reveal the mechanism of MDD + S.
Language: en
*Depressive Disorder, Major; *Gray Matter/pathology; Brain; Gray matter volumes; Humans; IL-6; Interleukin-6; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Major depressive disorder; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation