Otani K, Yoshikawa R, Naitou A, Fukushima H, Matsuishi K. Neuropsychopharmacol. Rep. 2023; 43(2): 255-263.
37096596
AIM: Owing to the stress caused by the behavioral restrictions and lifestyle changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide rates have increased in Japan, especially among young people. This study aimed to identify the differences in the characteristics of patients hospitalized for suicide attempts in the emergency room, requiring inpatient care before and during the pandemic over 2 years.
*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Suicidal Ideation; adolescent; Adolescent; Emergency Service, Hospital; Female; hospitals; Humans; inpatients; Japan/epidemiology; mental health; Pandemics; Retrospective Studies; suicide