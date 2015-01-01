|
Hammarbäck S, Holmberg M, Wiklund Gustin L, Bremer A. Nurs. Ethics 2023; 30(6): 857-870.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37026403
BACKGROUND: Even though the traditional focus in emergency care is on life-threatening medical crisis, ambulance clinicians frequently encounter patients with mental illness, including suicidal ideation. A suicide is preceded by a complex process where most of the suicidal ideation is invisible to others. However, as most patients seek healthcare in the year before suicide, ambulance clinicians could have an important part to play in preventing suicide, as they encounter patients in different phases of the suicidal process.
*Emergency Medical Services; *Mental Disorders; *Suicide; Ambulance clinicians; Ambulances; emergency medical services; ethical responsibility; Humans; phenomenography; suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation