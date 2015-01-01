Abstract

BACKGROUND: The diagnostic concept of unipolar mania (UM), i.e. the lifetime occurrence of mania without major depressive episodes, remains a topic of debate despite the evidence accumulated in the last few years. We carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies testing factors associated with UM as compared to bipolar disorder with a manic-depressive course (md-BD).



METHODS: Studies indexed up to July 2022 in main electronic databases were searched. Random-effects meta-analyses of the association between UM and relevant correlates yielded odds ratio (OR) or standardized mean difference (SMD), with 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: Based on data from 21 studies, factors positively or negatively associated with UM, as compared to md-BD, were: male gender (OR 1.47; 95% CI 1.11-1.94); age at onset (SMD -0.25; 95% CI -0.46 to -0.04); number of hospitalizations (SMD 0.53; 95% CI 0.21-0.84); family history of depression (OR 0.55; 95% CI 0.36-0.85); suicide attempts (OR 0.25; 95% CI 0.19-0.34); comorbid anxiety disorders (OR 0.35; 95% CI 0.26-0.49); psychotic features (OR 2.16; 95% CI 1.55-3.00); hyperthymic temperament (OR 1.99; 95% CI 1.17-3.40). The quality of evidence for the association with previous suicide attempts was high, moderate for anxiety disorders and psychotic features, and low or very low for other correlates.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite the heterogeneous quality of evidence, this work supports the hypothesis that UM might represent a distinctive diagnostic construct, with peculiar clinical correlates. Additional research is needed to better differentiate UM in the context of affective disorders, favouring personalized care approaches.

