Citation
Chazot-Balcon M, Chevalier C, Bouchard JP. Rev. Infirm. 2023; 72(290): 26-28.
Vernacular Title
La dépression de la personne âgée
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37088491
Abstract
The aging of the population increases the rate of depressive morbidity. It constitutes a major public health problem. In France, in 2018, people aged 65 or older represented 19.6% of the population. By 2040, they will represent about 25%. According to the World Health Organization, worldwide, among adults aged 60 and over, 15% suffer from a mental health disorder. 6.6% of disabilities are attributed to psychological or neurological disorders, the most common being dementia and depression (7%). A good knowledge of the depressive syndrome of the elderly is and will be essential for health professionals.
Language: fr
Keywords
*Aging; *Mental Disorders; Adult; Aged; Anxiety; depression; dépression; elderly; France/epidemiology; Humans; maladie neurodégénérative; Middle Aged; mood disorder; neurodegenerative disease; personne âgée; Public Health; suicide; trouble de l’humeur