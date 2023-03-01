Abstract

The aging of the population increases the rate of depressive morbidity. It constitutes a major public health problem. In France, in 2018, people aged 65 or older represented 19.6% of the population. By 2040, they will represent about 25%. According to the World Health Organization, worldwide, among adults aged 60 and over, 15% suffer from a mental health disorder. 6.6% of disabilities are attributed to psychological or neurological disorders, the most common being dementia and depression (7%). A good knowledge of the depressive syndrome of the elderly is and will be essential for health professionals.



Le vieillissement de la population augmente le taux de morbidité dépressive. Il constitue un problème majeur de santé publique. En France, en 2018, les personnes âgées d’au moins 65 ans représentaient 19,6 % de la population. En 2040, elles en représenteront environ 25 %. Selon l’Organisation mondiale de la santé, dans le monde, parmi les adultes de 60 ans et plus, 15 % souffrent d’un trouble de santé mentale. 6,6 % des incapacités sont attribuées à des troubles psychiques ou neurologiques, les plus courants étant la démence et la dépression (7 %). Une bonne connaissance du syndrome dépressif de la personne âgée est et sera indispensable pour les professionnels de santé.

Language: fr