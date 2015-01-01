Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies have examined the prevalence of mental, neurological and substance use (MNS) conditions, case detection and treatment in primary healthcare in rural settings in Africa. We assessed prevalence and case detection at primary healthcare facilities in low-resource rural settings in Ghana.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted at the health facility level in three demonstration districts situated in Bongo (Upper East Region), Asunafo North (Ahafo Region) and Anloga (Volta Region) in Ghana. The study participants were resident adult (> 17 years) out-patients seeking healthcare at primary care facilities in each of the three demonstration districts. Data were collected on five priority MNS conditions: depression, psychosis, suicidal behaviour, epilepsy and alcohol use disorders.



RESULTS: Nine hundred and nine (909) people participated in the survey. The prevalence of probable depression was 15.6% (142/909), probable psychotic symptoms was 12% (109/909), probable suicidal behaviour was 11.8% (107/909), probable epilepsy was 13.1% (119/909) and probable alcohol use disorders was 7.8% (71/909). The proportion of missed detection for cases of depression, self-reported psychotic symptoms, epilepsy and alcohol use disorders (AUD) ranged from 94.4 to 99.2%, and was similar across study districts. Depression was associated with self-reported psychotic symptoms (RR: 1.68; 95% CI: 1.12-1.54). For self-reported psychotic symptoms, a reduced risk was noted for being married (RR: 0.62; 95% CI: 0.39-0.98) and having a tertiary level education (RR: 0.12; 95% CI: 0.02-0.84). Increased risk of suicidal behaviour was observed for those attending a health facility in Asunafo (RR: 2.31; 95% CI: 1.27-4.19) and Anloga districts (RR: 3.32; 95% CI: 1.93-5.71). Age group of 35 to 44 years (RR: 0.43; 95% CI: 0.20-0.90) was associated with reduced risk of epilepsy. Being female (RR: 0.19; 95% CI: 0.12-0.31) and having a tertiary education (RR: 0.27; 95% CI: 0.08-0.92) were associated with reduced risk of AUD.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study found a relatively high prevalence of probable MNS conditions, and very low detection and treatment rates in rural primary care settings in Ghana. There is a need to improve the capacity of primary care health workers to detect and manage MNS conditions.

Language: en