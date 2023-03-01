Abstract

This report describes the case of a middle-aged man who attempted suicide, which resulted in laryngeal webbing and pharyngeal stenosis. The patient was compromised at the level of respiration, necessitating a tracheostomy. Alimentation was also affected, and feeding was done through a gastrostomy tube. Unfortunately, the fibrous tissues were resistant to dilatation and laser treatment. Hence, he underwent a modified partial horizontal supraglottic laryngectomy (PHSL) and pharyngectomy to excise all of the fibrous tissues formed after the incident. The resulting defect was closed with a radial forearm flap (RFF), which is an innovative means of reconstruction after PHSL. The postoperative results were satisfactory. The patient could achieve full oral intake without aspiration at 10 days and the cannula was removed at 3 weeks. This surgical technique could be applied in supraglottic cancers with extension to the pharynx, with repair of the defect by RFF, thus preserving the function of the larynx.

