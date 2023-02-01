|
Citation
|
Kim S, Choi S, Nah S, Han S. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 64(5): 624-627.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37032204
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sildenafil citrate (Viagra®) is used to treat male erectile dysfunction; however, little is known about the effects of sildenafil overdose and intoxication. We report a patient who presented with cerebral infarction and rhabdomyolysis after intentional sildenafil intoxication.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Erectile Dysfunction/drug therapy/etiology; *Rhabdomyolysis/chemically induced/complications; cerebral infarction; Cerebral Infarction/etiology/complications; Dysarthria/drug therapy; Humans; intoxication; Male; Middle Aged; Piperazines/therapeutic use; Purines/therapeutic use; rhabdomyolysis; sildenafil; Sildenafil Citrate/therapeutic use