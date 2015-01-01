Abstract

The determination of vitality of skin injuries is one of the most central research areas in forensic pathology for it is often necessary to discern antemortem from postmortem damage. Typical is the case of a hanging, which should be distinguished from the postmortem suspension of a body. In this study, 15 human skin samples from ligature marks (study group) of victims of suicidal hanging and 15 uninjured skin samples (negative control group) were analyzed. In addition, 15 skin samples from ecchymoses in homicide victims with short survival intervals were investigated as a positive control group. Sections were processed for immunohistochemistry in order to detect the expression of Fibronectin, P-Selectin, FVIII, HSP-70, and MRP8. Immunohistochemical reactions were classified semiquantitatively (mild - score 1, moderate - score 2, and intense - score 3). In the ligature marks, Fibronectin was significantly less expressed compared to ecchymoses. The expression was similar to hanging marks and uninjured skin. In both ligature marks and ecchymoses, the expression of P-Selectin was significantly increased compared to uninjured skin. In both ligature marks and ecchymoses, expression of HSP-70 was significantly decreased in the epidermis compared to uninjured skin. In both ligature marks and ecchymoses, the expression of FVIII and MRP8 was significantly increased in the dermis and hypodermis compared to uninjured skin. The results of this study show that the immunohistochemical study of early inflammatory and coagulation factors could help determine the vitality of ligature marks. The combined analysis of P-Selectin, FVIII, HSP-70, and MRP-8 can be considered for this purpose.

