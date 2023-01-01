SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

New LL. Nurs. Clin. North Am. 2023; 58(2): 183-195.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cnur.2023.01.002

PMID

37105653

Abstract

Health care environments have historically faced stressful situations that place those working in those environments at risk for substance use disorders. Over the past several years, the rates of burnout, workplace violence, diverse population stigmatization, and mental health concerns (including suicide) during the Covid-19 pandemic have increased, further challenging and contributing to development of negative coping skills, including use of substances to reduce the side effects and emotions from work. This article introduces the problem of substance use disorders, pathophysiology, and how the challenges contribute to the development of turning to substances to cope.


Language: en

Keywords

*Burnout, Professional/epidemiology; *COVID-19; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; Delivery of Health Care; Health care challenges; Humans; Pandemics; Substance use disorders; Workplace stress; Workplace/psychology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print