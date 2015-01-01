Abstract

Although numerous studies have demonstrated no causal relationship between isotretinoin and depression or suicide, subtle mood changes and idiosyncratic mood symptoms have been reported in patients on isotretinoin treatment for acne vulgaris, and few studies have described the full range of mood symptoms and clinical course after a mood change arises. We reviewed 247 patients, ages 10-25 years, with acne vulgaris on isotretinoin and found that 26/247 (10.5%) patients experienced mood changes, the most common being depressive symptoms, anxiety, aggression, and emotional lability. Regardless of treatment management, 22/25 (88%) patients experienced improvement of mood symptoms to baseline, and 22/25 (88%) were able to complete their isotretinoin course without symptom recurrence. Our findings highlight the importance of monitoring for a broad range of mood changes in patients on isotretinoin, especially those related to a pre-existing mood disorder and including those which do not meet formal criteria for a psychiatric disorder.

