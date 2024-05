Abstract

Measurement-based care has demonstrable benefits, but significant implementation barriers slow dissemination in real-world clinical settings, especially youth behavioral health care. Here, we describe use of measurement-based care in a specialty clinic offering a continuum of outpatient care for suicidal youth. We characterize strategies used to facilitate measurement-based care in this population and ways in which challenges to implementation have been addressed. We examined adherence to measurement-based care procedures relative to treatment engagement data from electronic medical records, as well as data from clinicians regarding acceptability and utility of measurement-based care.



RESULTS suggest that measurement-based care is both feasible and acceptable for use with suicidal youth. Here we provide future directions in measurement-based care in this, and other, behavioral health settings.

Language: en