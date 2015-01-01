SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Akouri-Shan LA, Jay SY, DeLuca JS, Petti E, Klaunig MJ, Rouhakhtar PR, Martin EA, Reeves GM, Schiffman J. Stigma Health 2022; 7(4): 375-379.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/sah0000417

37034268

PMC10081150

Suicide is a leading cause of death among youth on the psychosis spectrum. Internalized mental health stigma is one risk factor for suicide that may be particularly salient for youth with psychosis-risk syndromes and early psychosis. Among this population, Black youth may face exposure to racism-related stressors that may exacerbate the negative effects of internalized stigma. This study examined whether internalized stigma and race interact to predict suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) in a help-seeking sample of Black and White adolescents with psychosis-risk syndromes and early psychosis.

FINDINGS suggest that Black youth with early psychosis spectrum disorders may be particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of internalized stigma as they pertain to STB. Internalized stigma may therefore represent an important treatment target in suicide prevention efforts among this population.


clinical high risk; early psychosis spectrum; internalized stigma; race; suicidal thoughts and behaviors

