Akouri-Shan LA, Jay SY, DeLuca JS, Petti E, Klaunig MJ, Rouhakhtar PR, Martin EA, Reeves GM, Schiffman J. Stigma Health 2022; 7(4): 375-379.
37034268
Suicide is a leading cause of death among youth on the psychosis spectrum. Internalized mental health stigma is one risk factor for suicide that may be particularly salient for youth with psychosis-risk syndromes and early psychosis. Among this population, Black youth may face exposure to racism-related stressors that may exacerbate the negative effects of internalized stigma. This study examined whether internalized stigma and race interact to predict suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) in a help-seeking sample of Black and White adolescents with psychosis-risk syndromes and early psychosis.
clinical high risk; early psychosis spectrum; internalized stigma; race; suicidal thoughts and behaviors