Oakey-Frost N, Moscardini EH, Cowan T, Cohen A, Tucker RP. Behav. Ther. 2023; 54(3): 584-594.
37088512
The internal debate hypothesis (Kovacs & Beck, 1977) suggests that those at risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors may experience fluctuations in both the wish to live (WTL) and wish to die (WTD). Previous research has investigated this hypothesis using various cross-sectional (Goods et al., 2019 [cf. Page & Stritzke, 2020]) and longitudinal methodologies (e.g., Bryan et al., 2016). No investigations have determined the within-day temporal dynamics of WTL and WTD using ecological moment assessment (EMA), however. N = 49 undergraduate university students recruited from a research participant pool from a large southeastern university in the United States with a lifetime history of suicide ideation completed the current 10-day EMA investigation.
*Affect; *Suicidal Ideation; Cross-Sectional Studies; Humans; Prospective Studies; suicidal ambivalence; suicidal desire; wish to die; wish to live