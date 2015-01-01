|
Dubrall D, Fekete S, Leitzen S, Paschke LM, Romanos M, Schmid M, Gerlach M, Sachs B. BMC Pharmacol. Toxicol. 2023; 24(1): e22.
37004083
BACKGROUND: Since the warnings by the United States (US) and European regulatory authorities in 2004 and 2005 it had been discussed whether there is some link between selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and suicidality in the pediatric population. The aim of our study was to describe trends and patterns in spontaneous reporting data referring to suicidality in children, adolescents and young adults treated with SSRI after the warnings.
*Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors/adverse effects; *Suicide; Adolescent; Adverse drug reaction; Antidepressants; Child; Depression; Female; Humans; Pharmacovigilance; Suicidal Ideation; Suicide; Suicide, Attempted; United States; Young Adult