Abstract

The scope of this article is to investigate the prevalence of the experience of forced sexual intercourse on life and its possible consequences on mental and sexual health among undergraduate students at a public university in Brazil. It is a quantitative cross-sectional study with 996 undergraduate students. Sampling was carried out systematically by single-stage clusters. Descriptive, bivariate and multivariate analyses were performed using the Poisson Regression model, and the etiological fractions of the consequences of forced sexual intercourse were calculated. The lifetime prevalence of forced sexual intercourse was 12.1%. Female sex, non-heterosexual sexual orientation, first sexual intercourse before the age of 14, child food insecurity and domestic violence were associated with a higher prevalence of the outcome. Individuals who experienced forced sexual intercourse were more likely to be diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections and to represent a potential suicide risk. The study revealed the problems of sexual violence in the university context.



Key words:

Sexual violence; Rape; Students; Mental Health; Sexual Health



===



O objetivo deste artigo é investigar a prevalência de relação sexual forçada na vida e suas possíveis consequências na saúde mental e sexual em acadêmicos de cursos de graduação de uma universidade pública no Brasil. Estudo transversal quantitativo com 996 estudantes de graduação. A amostragem realizada de forma sistemática por conglomerados. Foi usado o modelo de Regressão de Poisson, e foram calculadas as frações etiológicas das consequências de relação sexual forçada. A prevalência de relação sexual forçada ao longo da vida foi de 12,1%. Sexo feminino, orientação sexual não heterossexual, primeira relação sexual antes de 14 anos de idade, insegurança alimentar e violência no contexto doméstico na infância foram associados à maior prevalência do desfecho. Indivíduos que sofreram relação sexual forçada foram mais propensos a apresentar diagnóstico de infecções sexualmente transmissíveis e de ter risco de suicídio. O estudo evidenciou a problemática da violência sexual no contexto universitário.



Palavras-chave:

Violência sexual; Estupro; Estudantes; Saúde Mental; Saúde Sexual

Language: pt