Citation
Demenech LM, Gomes JR, Moraes RDS, Silva JC, Neiva-Silva L, Dumith SC. Cien. Saude Colet. 2023; 28(4): 1241-1251.
Vernacular Title
Experiência de relação sexual forçada entre estudantes de graduação: fatores associados e possíveis consequências
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
DOI
PMID
37042903
Abstract
The scope of this article is to investigate the prevalence of the experience of forced sexual intercourse on life and its possible consequences on mental and sexual health among undergraduate students at a public university in Brazil. It is a quantitative cross-sectional study with 996 undergraduate students. Sampling was carried out systematically by single-stage clusters. Descriptive, bivariate and multivariate analyses were performed using the Poisson Regression model, and the etiological fractions of the consequences of forced sexual intercourse were calculated. The lifetime prevalence of forced sexual intercourse was 12.1%. Female sex, non-heterosexual sexual orientation, first sexual intercourse before the age of 14, child food insecurity and domestic violence were associated with a higher prevalence of the outcome. Individuals who experienced forced sexual intercourse were more likely to be diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections and to represent a potential suicide risk. The study revealed the problems of sexual violence in the university context.
Language: pt
Keywords
*Coitus; *Sexually Transmitted Diseases/epidemiology; Child; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Male; Sexual Behavior; Students