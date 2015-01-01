Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) youth experience a discordance between their binary sex assigned at birth and gender identity. All TGD youth benefit from compassionate care delivered by clinicians who are informed in matters of gender diversity. Some of TGD youth experience clinically significant distress, termed gender dysphoria (GD), and may benefit from additional psychological support and medical treatments. Discrimination and stigma fuel minority stress in TGD youth and thus many struggle with mental health and psychosocial functioning. This review summarizes the current state of research on TGD youth and essential medical treatments for gender dysphoria. These concepts are highly relevant in the current sociopolitical climate. Pediatric providers of all disciplines are stakeholders in the care of TGD youth and should be aware of updates in this field. RECENT FINDINGS: Children who express gender-diverse identities continue to express these identities into adolescence. Medical treatments for GD have a positive effect on mental health, suicidality, psychosocial functioning, and body satisfaction. The overwhelming majority of TGD youth with gender dysphoria who receive medical aspects of gender affirming care continue these treatments into early adulthood. Political targeting and legal interference into social inclusion for TGD youth and medical treatments for GD are rooted in scientific misinformation and have negative impacts on their well being. SUMMARY: All youth-serving health professionals are likely to care for TGD youth. To provide optimal care, these professionals should remain apprised of best practices and understand basic principles of medical treatments for GD.

Language: en