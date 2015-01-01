SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

O'Connell S, Troya MI, Arensman E, Griffin E. Death Stud. 2024; 48(2): 176-186.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2023.2201922

PMID

37092540

Abstract

Suicide can have a significant impact on the bereaved. Peer support groups for suicide bereavement have been shown to enhance the wellbeing of those attending. However, research is lacking on the mechanisms that underlie these benefits. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 12 adults attending peer-facilitated support groups in Ireland and thematic analysis was used. The findings highlighted the enduring emotional impact including guilt and questioning, loss of identity, as well as wider impacts. Mechanisms of the groups included the opportunity to share experiences and feel validated, connection and belongingness and collective processing of grief. Groups were found to have a unique role alongside other informal and formal supports. This study highlights the important role of peer support groups in lessening this burden and adds to the literature through identifying potential mechanisms by which peer support groups contribute to improved wellbeing for the suicide-bereaved and practical steps to facilitate these mechanisms.


Language: en

Keywords

*Bereavement; *Suicide/psychology; Adult; Grief; Guilt; Humans; Qualitative Research; Self-Help Groups

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print