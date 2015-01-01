|
Gillespie DC, Duncan SE, Flewitt BI, Sacripante R, Chin RF. Epilepsy Behav. 2023; 142: e109187.
37003102
OBJECTIVE: Clinical guidelines recommend screening people with epilepsy (PWE) regularly for mental distress, but it is unclear how guidelines are implemented. We surveyed epilepsy specialists in adult Scottish services to determine approaches used to screen for anxiety, depression, and suicidality; the perceived difficulty of screening; factors associated with intention to screen; and treatment decisions made following positive screens.
*Epilepsy/diagnosis/therapy/complications; *Suicide; Adult; Anxiety Disorders/complications; Anxiety/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; Assessment; Depression/diagnosis/therapy; Humans; Mental health; Mood; Psychological