Abstract

PURPOSE: To delineate the 10 years' trend regarding Taiwanese adolescents' health perspectives and compare the differences of six adolescent health aspects between Taiwan and the U.S.



METHODS: The anonymous structured questionnaire was done every other year with representative sampling methods as Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System in the United States. Twenty-one questions from six health aspects were extracted for further analysis. Multivariate regression analysis was performed to delineate the relationship among protective factors and risk-taking behaviors, respectively.



RESULTS: Overall, 22,419 adolescents were recruited. There were decreasing trend in terms of risk-taking behaviors, such as early contact to pornography (< age 16) (70.6%-60.9%), early cigarette use (< age 13) (20.7%-14.0%), and seriously considering suicide (36.0%-17.8%). There was an increasing trend in behaviors harmful to health: current alcohol drinkers (18.9%-23.4%), and staying up late every day (15.2%-18.5%). Multivariate regression analysis after adjusting gender and grade; it disclosed an increasing trend in protective assets, such as having multiple intimate friends (75.8%-79.3%), satisfaction to body weight and body shape (31.5%-36.1% and 34.5%-40.7%), as well as always wearing a helmet while riding a bike (1.8%-3.0%).



CONCLUSION: We should continuously monitor the health status trend of the adolescents to provide them with a healthier environment and well-being.

Language: en