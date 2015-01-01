|
George DR, Studebaker B, Sterling P, Wright MS, Cain CL. J. Med. Humanit. 2023; 44(3): 347-367.
37059900
Deaths of Despair (DoD), or mortality resulting from suicide, drug overdose, and alcohol-related liver disease, have been rising steadily in the United States over the last several decades. In 2020, a record 186,763 annual despair-related deaths were documented, contributing to the longest sustained decline in US life expectancy since 1915-1918. This forum feature considers how health humanities disciplines might fruitfully engage with this era-defining public health catastrophe and help society better understand and respond to the crisis.
*Drug Overdose; *Suicide; Deaths of Despair; Humanities; Humans; Substance Abuse; Suicidality; United States