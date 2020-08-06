|
Citation
|
Yuruk D, Ozger C, Garzon JF, Leffler JM, Shekunov J, Vande Voort JL, Zaccariello MJ, Nakonezny PA, Croarkin PE. PLoS One 2023; 18(4): e0280010.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37053246
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death in adolescents worldwide. Previous research findings suggest that suicidal adolescents with depression have pathophysiological dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) deficits in γ-aminobutyric acid neurotransmission. Interventions with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) directly address these underlying pathophysiological deficits in the prefrontal cortex. Theta burst stimulation (TBS) is newer dosing approach for TMS. Accelerated TBS (aTBS) involves administering multiple sessions of TMS daily as this dosing may be more efficient, tolerable, and rapid acting than standard TMS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Depressive Disorder, Major; Adolescent; Electroencephalography; Humans; Prefrontal Cortex/physiology; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Suicidal Ideation; Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation/methods; Treatment Outcome