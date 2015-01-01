|
Citation
|
Kim JH, Park S, Lee YJ. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; 34(2): 125-132.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37035791
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the relationship between suicidal behavior and the use of methylphenidate (MPH) or atomoxetine (ATX) in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Atomoxetine; Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; Methylphenidate; Suicide