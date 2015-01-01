|
Bu F, Cheng HT, Wang ZL, Hou YS, Zhuang Z, Li CY, Wang YQ, Zhang Y, Lyu J, Lyu QY. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2024; 36(1): e111.
38743351
BACKGROUND: Delirium is common among elderly patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is associated with prolonged hospitalization, increased healthcare costs, and increased risk of death. Understanding the potential risk factors and early prevention of delirium is critical to facilitate timely intervention that may reverse or mitigate the harmful consequences of delirium.
*Accidental Falls/statistics & numerical data; *Critical Illness; *Delirium/epidemiology; *Intensive Care Units; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Cohort Studies; Delirium; Female; History of falls; Hospitalization; Humans; Incidence; Intensive care unit; Male; Mortality; Older adults; Pressure injury; Risk Factors; Urinary Tract Infections/epidemiology