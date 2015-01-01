Abstract

BACKGROUND: Delirium is common among elderly patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is associated with prolonged hospitalization, increased healthcare costs, and increased risk of death. Understanding the potential risk factors and early prevention of delirium is critical to facilitate timely intervention that may reverse or mitigate the harmful consequences of delirium.



AIM: To clarify the effects of pre-admission falls on ICU outcomes, primarily delirium, and secondarily pressure injuries and urinary tract infections.



METHODS: The study relied on data sourced from the Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care IV (MIMIC-IV) database. Statistical tests (Wilcoxon rank-sum or chi-squared) compared cohort characteristics. Logistic regression was employed to investigate the association between a history of falls and delirium, as well as secondary outcomes, while Kaplan-Meier survival curves were used to assess short-term survival in delirium and non-delirium patients.



RESULTS: Study encompassed 22,547 participants. Delirium incidence was 40%, significantly higher in patients with a history of falls (54.4% vs. 34.5%, p < 0.001). Logistic regression, controlling for confounders, not only confirmed that a history of falls elevates the odds of delirium (OR: 2.11; 95% CI: 1.97-2.26; p < 0.001) but also showed it increases the incidence of urinary tract infections (OR:1.50; 95% CI:1.40-1.62; p < 0.001) and pressure injuries (OR:1.36; 95% CI:1.26-1.47; p < 0.001). Elderly delirium patients exhibited lower 30-, 180-, and 360-day survival rates than non-delirium counterparts (all p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The study reveals that history of falls significantly heighten the risk of delirium and other adverse outcomes in elderly ICU patients, leading to decreased short-term survival rates. This emphasizes the critical need for early interventions and could inform future strategies to manage and prevent these conditions in ICU settings.

