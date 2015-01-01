|
King JA, Nelson LD, Cheever K, Brett B, Gliedt J, Szabo A, Dong H, Huber DL, Broglio SP, McAllister TW, McCrea M, Pasquina P, Feigenbaum LA, Hoy A, Mihalik JP, Duma SM, Buckley T, Kelly LA, Miles C, Goldman JT, Benjamin HJ, Master CL, Ortega J, Kontos A, Clugston JR, Cameron KL, Kaminski TW, Chrisman SP, Eckner JT, Port N, McGinty G. Am. J. Sports Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
38742422
BACKGROUND: Neck pain in a concussion population is an emerging area of study that has been shown to have a negative influence on recovery. This effect has not yet been studied in collegiate athletes. HYPOTHESIS: New or worsened neck pain is common after a concussion (>30%), negatively influences recovery, and is associated with patient sex and level of contact in sport. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 2.
concussion; neck pain; sports medicine; whiplash