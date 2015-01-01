|
Citation
Parchem B, Rudo-Stern J, Bratland L, Molock SD, Rider GN. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38742732
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Elevated rates of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA) among youth, particularly multiply marginalized youth, are occurring in the context of youths' access to household firearms. Research examining how perceived access to firearms is related to SI and SA among youth with marginalized identities is limited and often neglects to consider intersectionality. This study explored how intersecting social identities and positions, access to firearms, and socio-structural factors were associated with SI and SA for youth.
Language: en
Keywords
Firearms; intersectionality; socio-structural; suicide; youth