Citation
Hong JS, Choi MJ, Gomez A, Padilla YC, Espelage DL. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38741415
Abstract
The study proposes and tests the pathways from receiving welfare assistance to children's bullying victimization. Specifically, the study examines whether children's difficulty making friends and school disconnection mediate the association between welfare assistance receipt to children's bullying victimization. The 2019 National Survey of Children's Health dataset was used, and the sample consisted of 12,230 caregivers of adolescents, aged 12-17 years. A path model was utilized to explore the proposed pathways.
Language: en
Keywords
bullying victimization; children; poverty; school; welfare assistance