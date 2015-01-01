|
Citation
|
Hakimzadeh Z, Vahdati SS, Ala A, Rahmani F, Ghafouri RR, Jaberinezhad M. BMC Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): e82.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38745146
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The classification of trauma patients in emergency settings is a constant challenge for physicians. However, the Injury Severity Score (ISS) is widely used in developed countries, it may be difficult to perform it in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). As a result, the ISS was calculated using an estimated methodology that has been described and validated in a high-income country previously. In addition, a simple scoring tool called the Kampala Trauma Score (KTS) was developed recently. The aim of this study was to compare the diagnostic accuracy of KTS and estimated ISS (eISS) in order to achieve a valid and efficient scoring system in our resource-limited setting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Multiple Trauma/mortality/diagnosis; Adult; Aged; Cross-Sectional Studies; Emergency Service, Hospital; Estimated injury severity score; Female; Humans; Injury scoring system; Injury Severity Score; Iran; Kampala trauma score; Male; Middle Aged; Predictive Value of Tests; Trauma; Trauma Severity Indices; Triage