Abstract

PURPOSE: The classification of trauma patients in emergency settings is a constant challenge for physicians. However, the Injury Severity Score (ISS) is widely used in developed countries, it may be difficult to perform it in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). As a result, the ISS was calculated using an estimated methodology that has been described and validated in a high-income country previously. In addition, a simple scoring tool called the Kampala Trauma Score (KTS) was developed recently. The aim of this study was to compare the diagnostic accuracy of KTS and estimated ISS (eISS) in order to achieve a valid and efficient scoring system in our resource-limited setting.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study between December 2020 and March 2021 among the multi-trauma patients who presented at the emergency department of Imam Reza hospital, Tabriz, Iran. After obtaining informed consent, all data including age, sex, mechanism of injury, GCS, KTS, eISS, final outcome (including death, morbidity, or discharge), and length of hospital stay were collected and entered into SPSS version 27.0 and analyzed.



RESULTS: 381 multi-trauma patients participated in the study. The area under the curve for prediction of mortality (AUC) for KTS was 0.923 (95%CI: 0.888-0.958) and for eISS was 0.910 (95% CI: 0.877-0.944). For the mortality, comparing the AUCs by the Delong test, the difference between areas was not statistically significant (p value = 0.356). The diagnostic odds ratio (DOR) for the prediction of mortality KTS and eISS were 28.27 and 32.00, respectively.



CONCLUSION: In our study population, the KTS has similar accuracy in predicting the mortality of multi-trauma patients compared to the eISS.

