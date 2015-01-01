|
Ahmadipour H, Nakhei Z. BMC Res. Notes 2024; 17(1): e134.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38741143
OBJECTIVE: In agricultural activities, pesticide use is critical, but poisoning issues are one of the most important occupational hazards for farmers. Training can help protect farmers' health from pesticide hazards. This study aimed to investigate the effect of education on farmers' behavior in the safe use of pesticides using the health belief model.
*Farmers/education; *Health Belief Model; *Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; *Occupational Exposure/prevention & control/adverse effects; *Pesticides/adverse effects; Adult; Agriculture/education/methods; Education; Farmers; Female; Health belief model; Health Education/methods; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Occupational Health; Personal Protective Equipment; Pesticides; Surveys and Questionnaires