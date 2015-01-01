Abstract

Splenic hematoma secondary to snake bite is a potential complication due to snake envenomation and poses a significant risk to the health of the patients. Although relatively rare, this complication once diagnosed, should be initiated with timely anti-venom administration and supportive care. Clinicians must be aware of any signs of hematological abnormalities in snakebite patients, as the development of splenic hematoma can have serious implications for patient outcomes. Awareness of this potential complication and multidisciplinary collaboration among medical teams are crucial to ensuring effective management and optimal patient care in these clinical scenarios. Understanding this concern can improve patient prognosis and advance the overall approach to snakebite management in healthcare settings.

