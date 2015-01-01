Abstract

Universal depression screening in adolescent primary care often encompasses questions about suicide risk. We conducted a retrospective chart review of well-child visits where adolescents (ages 13-17.9) had endorsed self-injurious thoughts and behaviors or suicidal ideation. The goal was to investigate primary care providers' follow-up actions, including documentation, further assessment, and referrals. Over 3-quarters of the progress notes showed evidence of further assessment, and two-thirds documented same-day actions, including mental health referrals, emergency department referrals, safety plans, medication changes, primary-care follow-up, and talking to parents. Actions varied by depression severity. Cases without interventions often had justifications. Owing to the variety of possible meanings and severity underlying positive screens, providers implemented an array of interventions, using clinical judgment to tailor actions to patients' individual needs and preferences. From these observations, we propose that standardized guidelines for suicide risk screening and follow-up should involve a clinical assessment and individualized treatment planning.

