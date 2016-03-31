Abstract

Introduction Falls from trees (FFTs), although rare, represent a significant public health concern due to the severe consequences they can impose. Such incidents, while statistically uncommon across the wider population, have the potential to cause drastic, lasting alterations in patients' lives. The severity of these events is often substantial, highlighted by high Injury Severity Scores (ISSs) and prolonged hospital length of stay (LOS), which brings to light the urgent need for preventive strategies and heightened awareness. Our study aims to present a current epidemiological understanding of the patterns, nature, and severity of injuries caused by FFTs. Additionally, it provides an analysis and comparison of data obtained from a de-identified trauma database of patients presenting after FFTs.



METHODS This review presents data from a trauma registry system detailing trauma admissions from March 31, 2016, to December 27, 2021, at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, United States, a designated Level 1 trauma center. Throughout this period of nearly five years and eight months, a total of 3,148 patients were recorded to have visited the emergency department due to falls. Specifically, the study zeroes in on the subset of patients who were admitted after experiencing FFTs. From the comprehensive retrospective examination, it was noted that among the 3,148 fall incidents, there were 50 cases that involved FFTs.



RESULTS This retrospective analysis focused on 50 patients treated at the emergency department after FFTs, with a predominantly male demographic profile of 49 (98%) and an average age of 44 years. Hospitalization was required for the vast majority (44%), with approximately one-third necessitating ICU care. Surgical procedures were necessary for 35 (70%) of these cases. Upon discharge, 36 (72% of patients) were able to return home. Vertebral fractures were the most frequent injury, present in 24 (22% of admissions), followed closely by soft tissue injuries at 23 (21%). The mean ISS was 11, although those with extended hospital stays of over 10 days had higher ISS scores of 16, in contrast to an ISS of 10 for those with shorter stays.



CONCLUSIONS FFTs constitute a lesser-known category of trauma-related injuries in the broader spectrum of fall-related incidents. Although relatively infrequent, these incidents result in significant injury burdens. The objective of this review is to compile and summarize the existing body of literature on FFTs. It involves an in-depth analysis of admission, discharge, and demographic data related to FFTs, highlighting the significant consequences associated with such accidents. Additionally, this review incorporates an analysis of a specialized dataset dedicated to injuries resulting from FFTs, facilitating a comparative assessment against current research in this field.

