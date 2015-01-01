SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Malik MM, Khan NU, Alkuwaiti S, Hamza HM, Awan AA. Cureus 2024; 16(4): e58179.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.58179

PMID

38741848

PMCID

PMC11089588

Abstract

The delayed presentation of a 15-year-old female with a complex Grade 4 liver injury and a concurrent Grade 1 renal injury sustained from a fall exemplifies the heightened vulnerability of adolescents to blunt hepatic trauma. Unlike typical presentations where symptoms like abdominal pain and internal bleeding appear immediately, this case emphasises the potential for delayed manifestation, posing unique challenges for diagnosis and management. This case, managed at a leading trauma centre, underscores the distinct challenges compared to adult cases due to adolescents' larger space available for the organ and immature livers. While presenting more management complexity than typical splenic injuries, prompt intervention with emergency laparotomy and hepatic packing proved crucial for the patient's successful outcome. This case emphasises the critical role of early identification, vigilant monitoring, and strict activity restrictions post-operatively for optimal adolescent liver trauma management and serves as a reminder of the spectrum of potential injuries, including bile duct and vascular damage alongside contusions and haematomas.


Language: en

Keywords

blunt liver trauma; conservative management; fall from height; hepatic packing; parenchymal injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print