Abstract

BACKGROUND: Abuse of healthcare workers (HCWs) and lack of public trust threaten the foundation of the physician-patient relationship. This growing global problem creates an even more difficult professional environment and hinders the delivery of high-quality clinical care.



OBJECTIVE: The primary aim was to determine the prevalence of violence against Trinbagonian HCWs in the public sector. Secondary objectives included determining risk factors for violence and mistrust between the public and providers.



METHOD: A cross-sectional analysis of 434 HCWs in the public sector of Trinidad and Tobago was conducted using a modified World Health Organization (WHO) data collection tool, distributed via social media and administrative emails, and snowballed for two months. Fifteen semi-structured interviews were conducted regarding trust in the healthcare system with patients selected from communities.



RESULTS: Of the 434 respondents, 45.2% experienced violence and 75.8% witnessed violence against HCWs in the past two years. Verbal abuse (41.5%) was most common. Perpetrators were patients (42.2%) and patients' relatives (35.5%). Chi-square analysis highlighted that HCWs with the highest probability of being abused were aged 25-39 (63.8%), had two to five years of work experience (24.9%), specialized in emergency and internal medicine (48.6%), and cared for psychiatric and physically disabled patients (p-value < 0.001). HCWs believed the threat of violence negatively impacted performance (64.5%), and further action was necessary for mitigation (86.4%). Patients interviewed doubted physicians' altruism and competence (80%) and honesty (53.3%), expressed mistrust in their physician (46.7%), and cited poor infrastructure/management (66.7%) and dissatisfaction with care (60.0%) as factors that contributed to violence.



CONCLUSION: Analysis revealed that violence against Trinbagonian HCWs in the public sector deteriorated patient experience and adversely affected psychological well-being, efficiency, and job satisfaction.



RESULTS suggested mistrust of HCWs by the population. Interventions should be instituted to support at-risk HCWs and educate the public to avoid recurrence.

