Abstract

BACKGROUND: Amidst growing evidence of the intricate link between physical and mental health, this study aims to dissect the relationship between the waist-to-weight index (WWI) and suicidal ideation within a representative sample of the US population, proposing WWI as a novel metric for suicide risk assessment.



METHODS: The study engaged a sample of 9500 participants in a cross-sectional design. It employed multivariate logistic and linear regression analyses to probe the association between WWI and suicidal ideation. It further examined potential nonlinear dynamics using a weighted generalized additive model alongside stratified analyses to test the relationship's consistency across diverse demographic and health variables.



RESULTS: Our analysis revealed a significant positive correlation between increased WWI and heightened suicidal ideation, characterized by a nonlinear relationship that persisted in the adjusted model. Subgroup analysis sustained the association's uniformity across varied population segments.



CONCLUSIONS: The study elucidates WWI's effectiveness as a predictive tool for suicidal ideation, underscoring its relevance in mental health evaluations. By highlighting the predictive value of WWI, our findings advocate for the integration of body composition considerations into mental health risk assessments, thereby broadening the scope of suicide prevention strategies.

Language: en