Guo S, Qing G, Chen Q, Yang G. Eat. Weight Disord. 2024; 29(1): e37.
38743203
BACKGROUND: Amidst growing evidence of the intricate link between physical and mental health, this study aims to dissect the relationship between the waist-to-weight index (WWI) and suicidal ideation within a representative sample of the US population, proposing WWI as a novel metric for suicide risk assessment.
Language: en
*Body Weight; *Nutrition Surveys; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Body Mass Index; Cross-sectional analysis; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Male; Mental health assessments; Middle Aged; Predictive accuracy; Risk Assessment; Risk Factors; Suicidal ideation; United States/epidemiology; Waist Circumference; Waist-to-weight index; Young Adult