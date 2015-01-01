Abstract

Emergency departments (EDs) provide critical opportunities for nurses to support suicide prevention. This article details a service evaluation that was undertaken to explore the characteristics and outcomes of people in suicidal crisis at two EDs in the East of England during June 2023. Data routinely collected by the ED mental health liaison team were combined with a retrospective case note review of the local NHS mental health trust's electronic patient records. Attendees had a mean age of 35 years and seven months, and were often diagnosed with depression or emotionally unstable personality disorder. Most had a history of self-harm and were currently known to mental health services. Suicide-specific interventions were rarely recorded by nurses and relapse behaviours were prevalent after presentation. Local and national suicide prevention strategies should encourage nurses to address gaps in support, thereby improving patients' experiences in and beyond the ED.

