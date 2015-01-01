Abstract

Firefighters routinely perform tasks that are reliant on their muscular fitness, which includes muscular strength, power and endurance. Separately, firefighters can present with unique skeletal muscle physiology characteristics due to the strenuous nature of this occupation. This review aims to summarise muscular fitness and physiology as determinants of a firefighter's ability to perform occupation-specific tasks, identify the relevance of both muscular fitness and physiology to a firefighter's risk for sustaining a work-related injury, and address the contributions of muscular fitness and physiology on a firefighter's ability to recover from tasks and their readiness for performing subsequent or future tasks. The presented evidence reveals muscular fitness can determine a firefighter's capacity to perform their job effectively, while also influencing risk for occupational injury. Collectively, this review indicates exercise training emphasising improvements in muscular strength, power, and endurance (i.e. resistance training) should be encouraged in this occupation.

