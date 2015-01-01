Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In urban traffic management, the timely detection of road faults plays a crucial role in improving traffic efficiency and safety. However, conventional methods often fail to fully leverage the information from road topology and traffic data.



METHODS: To address this issue, we propose an innovative detection system that combines Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs), specifically Graph Convolutional Networks (GCN), Bidirectional Gated Recurrent Units (BiGRU), and self-attention mechanisms. Our approach begins by representing the road topology as a graph and utilizing GCN to model it. This allows us to learn the relationships between roads and capture their structural dependencies. By doing so, we can effectively incorporate the spatial information provided by the road network. Next, we employ BiGRU to model the historical traffic data, enabling us to capture the temporal dynamics and patterns in the traffic flow. The BiGRU architecture allows for bidirectional processing, which aids in understanding the traffic conditions based on both past and future information. This temporal modeling enhances our system's ability to handle time-varying traffic patterns. To further enhance the feature representations, we leverage self-attention mechanisms. By combining the hidden states of the BiGRU with self-attention, we can assign importance weights to different temporal features, focusing on the most relevant information. This attention mechanism helps to extract salient features from the traffic data. Subsequently, we merge the features learned by GCN from the road topology and BiGRU from the traffic data. This fusion of spatial and temporal information provides a comprehensive representation of the road status.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS: By employing a Multilayer Perceptron (MLP) as a classifier, we can effectively determine whether a road is experiencing a fault. The MLP model is trained using labeled road fault data through supervised learning, optimizing its performance for fault detection. Experimental evaluations of our system demonstrate excellent performance in road fault detection. Compared to traditional methods, our system achieves more accurate fault detection, thereby improving the efficiency of urban traffic management. This is of significant importance for city administrators, as they can promptly identify road faults and take appropriate measures for repair and traffic diversion.

