|
Citation
|
Jahangir T, Dahn C, Devakottai R, Livingston MD, Woods-Jaeger B. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1326467.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38741914
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a risk factor for homicides and suicides. As poverty is both a predictor and a consequence of IPV, interventions that alleviate poverty-related stressors could mitigate IPV-related harms. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a monthly cash assistance program, is one such potential intervention. In the state of Georgia, the TANF diversion program, which provides a non-recurrent lump-sum payment to deter individuals from monthly TANF benefits, is an understudied component of TANF that may influence the effectiveness of state TANF programs in supporting IPV survivors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data/prevention & control; Adult; Female; Georgia; Homicide/statistics & numerical data; Humans; Interrupted Time Series Analysis; intimate partner violence; Male; Middle Aged; mixed-methods; policy; Poverty; Suicide/statistics & numerical data; time-series; welfare; Young Adult