Abstract

Jeremy Williams argues that both anti-abortion and pro-choice theories seem to justify two forms of anti-abortion violence - (1) violence against those that perform abortions, and (2) the subjugation of women seeking abortion. He illustrates this by way of his Death Camps analogy. However, Williams does not advocate such violence; rather he seems despondent over his conclusion. Here I argue Williams' conclusion turns on confusion regarding the restrictivist position and a failure to adequately meet the challenge of Thomson's Violinist case. The Death Camps analogy is incomparable to the practice of abortion because it fails to capture the risks, burdens, and rights relationships present in pregnancy.

Language: en